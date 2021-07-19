FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefónica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $24,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

