FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $4,314,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 40,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

