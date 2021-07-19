FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

