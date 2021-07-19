FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

NYSE:AA opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 204,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.