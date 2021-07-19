FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

