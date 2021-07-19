FY2022 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.55 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

