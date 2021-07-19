FY2022 EPS Estimates for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Increased by Oppenheimer

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLx Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.