FY2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $21.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.50.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $419.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

