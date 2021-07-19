FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of EQR opened at $83.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.17. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

