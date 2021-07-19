FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cairn Energy PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cairn Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $3.95 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $986.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

