Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Galapagos worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.05 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

