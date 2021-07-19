Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 36884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAU. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$276.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

