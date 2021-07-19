GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $387,464.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $387,464.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,685,524 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.