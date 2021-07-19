GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.18.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

