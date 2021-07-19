Gameswap Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $67,197.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

