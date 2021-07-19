Garen K. Staglin Buys 2,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garen K. Staglin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00.

Shares of EXLS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.25. 126,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,924. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ExlService by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

