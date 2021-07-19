Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $57.15 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $57.15 million and $13.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00018416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.76 or 0.99867253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

