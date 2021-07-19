Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,087,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300,000 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial accounts for 7.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 76.21% of Gates Industrial worth $3,535,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

GTES stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

