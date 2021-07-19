GateToken Price Tops $2.57 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00008662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $204.59 million and $4.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,503,266 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

