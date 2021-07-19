GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $88.50 on Monday. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

