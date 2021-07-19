GCN Coin Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $71,354.04 and approximately $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00367757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.