Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $311.46 million and $11.13 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 312,114,545 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

