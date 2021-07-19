Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Monday. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $641.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

