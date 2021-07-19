General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

