GenesisX Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $57,544.74 and approximately $63.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,733,192 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

