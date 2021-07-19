Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,480. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,937,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

