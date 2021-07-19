Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

GMAB opened at $43.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

