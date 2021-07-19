Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for about 10.1% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Genpact worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $39,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. 10,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,244 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

