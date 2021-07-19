GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GOVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth $330,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.