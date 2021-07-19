GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Cap of $86,384.29

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $86,384.29 and $275.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,149.53 or 2.20039936 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,540,693 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

