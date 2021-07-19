Gifto 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.72 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013189 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00771417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

