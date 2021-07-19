Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,526. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.