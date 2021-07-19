Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 198.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

