Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,361. The company has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of -73.59, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

