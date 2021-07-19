GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,408.60 ($18.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,391.28. The stock has a market cap of £70.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

