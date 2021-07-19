GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,186. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,024,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

