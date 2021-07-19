GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
NYSE:GSK traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,186. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,024,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
