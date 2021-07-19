GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 5th. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,424.60 ($18.61) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,391.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The stock has a market cap of £71.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

