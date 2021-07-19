Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 14,438 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $52,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

