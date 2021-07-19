Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 23,769 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $233.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.