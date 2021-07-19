Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $433.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $439.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

