Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

