Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 10,847 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $62,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,177,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

