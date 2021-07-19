Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 84,581 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $248.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

