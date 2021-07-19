Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 271,817 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.27% of CDW worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.44 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

