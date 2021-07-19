Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock worth $79,938,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $159.85 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

