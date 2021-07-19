Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

