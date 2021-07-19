Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

