Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $39.50 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $139.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

