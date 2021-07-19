Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $46.51 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $46,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $170.20 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

