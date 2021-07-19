Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $51.99 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $51,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock worth $115,164,424. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

